Top Game Performances

Philadelphia St. Louis Brayden Schenn 2 Points Robby Fabbri 3 Brayden Schenn 1 Goals Robby Fabbri 3 Travis Konecny 2 Assists Dmitrij Jaskin 2 Brayden Schenn 1 Power Play Goals Robby Fabbri 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Steve Mason .792 Save Percentage Carter Hutton .850 Steve Mason 19 Saves Carter Hutton 17

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Philadelphia 20 3 1-4 2-4 10 47 St. Louis 25 6 2-4 3-4 10 34

Upcoming Games

St. Louis will play their next game at home against Nashville. The Blues have a W/L % of .474 after a win and .588 after a loss.

Philadelphia will play their next game on the road against San Jose. The Flyers have a W/L % of .550 after a win and .529 after a loss.

ST. LOUIS -- Sitting on the bench when the Philadelphia Flyers grabbed the lead early in the third period Wednesday night, Robby Fabbri did not sense any change in emotions among his St. Louis Blues' teammates."The biggest thing tonight is no one got down on the bench," Fabbri said. "Everyone was sticking with the game plan and knowing what was making us successful."Fabbri and the rest of the Blues responded to the power-play goal by Brayden Schenn, which put the Flyers up 3-2, with one of their best third periods of the season, roaring back for a 6-3 win over the Flyers behind the first hat trick of Fabbri's career.David Perron and Scottie Upshall each scored off a deflection just 1:20 apart after Schenn's goal, putting the Blues in front 4-3, before Fabbri scored his second goal of the game with 4:59 left in the game and completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.The four goals in the third period came after the Blues had been held without a goal in the final period in their previous four games, and had been outscored 13-3 in the third period in their previous nine games."We've had chances to close out games and we've found ways to lose them," said Upshall. "Good teams play well with the lead. We're learning. We can be better but tonight was great."The Blues scored on each of their first three shots on goal in the final period.The two teams had traded goals during the first two periods, with power-play goals from Kevin Shattenkirk and Fabbri giving the Blues a 2-1 lead after the first period after Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers just 3:25 into the game.Nick Cousins scored the tying goal for the Flyers at 4:32 of the second period when he tipped a shot which deflected off Blues' defenseman Carl Gunnarsson past goalie Carter Hutton. The Blues challenged that the play was offside but the goal was allowed to stand after a video review.The Flyers had a combined nine shots on goal through the first two periods, but Hutton stopped 10 of their 11 shots in the third period to earn his first victory since Nov. 3. He had gone 0-3-2 since then.Coach Ken Hitchcock thought the key to the Blues' comeback, as Fabbri said, was sticking with the game plan and not getting down because the Flyers had taken the lead, knowing there was plenty of time left in the game."We trust that if we stay on task and stay on the program good things are going to happen and that's exactly what we did today," Hitchcock said. "The importance of the win is the way we won. If we played the way we played today and didn't win you just know as a coach you are going to win."To me it's about a feeling and we feel good today because we stayed on task, we stayed with the program. We did the things that we talked about. We didn't try to hit home runs. We were successful because of it."Nobody had more success than Fabbri, who did not have a goal in his last seven games before the Christmas break."The break really helped him," Hitchcock said. "He was really beat up. Getting four days off helped him heal. He was really hurting the last four or five games, barely able to play. But I think he felt good physically and you could see it in the jump in his game."Flyers coach Dave Hakstol was not happy with how his team played after getting the early third-period lead."We wanted just too easy of a night," Hakstol said. "We wanted to play too easy of a game. We have to be better and we'll address that. We're not going into easy places to play the rest of this road trip so we'll sort it out and get back to work."Schenn agreed that the Flyers might have relaxed too much after his goal."Maybe we sat back too much," he said. "We still had a lot of time left there. Maybe 15 or 16 minutes left in the game. We sat back and they came at us and got two on us there quick ... we were chasing the game."NOTES: The Flyers welcomed two players back to the lineup after each missed a significant number of games. D Nick Schultz played for the first time since Nov. 11 after sitting out 21 games as a healthy scratch while C Sean Couturier returned after missing the team's 16 games since Nov. 22 because of a lower-body injury. ... The Blues activated C Paul Stastny from injured reserve. Because of the extended Christmas break, he missed only one game with an upper-body injury. ... D Kevin Shattenkirk played in his 400th career game with the Blues. ... The Blues began a six-game homestand, the longest of the season, while the Flyers opened a three-game trip that will continue Friday at San Jose. ... The Blues will host Nashville the same evening.