Top Game Performances

Dallas St. Louis John Klingberg 2 Points Paul Stastny 3 John Klingberg 1 Goals Paul Stastny 2 John Klingberg 1 Assists Kevin Shattenkirk 2 Patrick Eaves 1 Power Play Goals Paul Stastny 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Antti Niemi .875 Save Percentage Carter Hutton .893 Kari Lehtonen 11 Saves Carter Hutton 25

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Dallas 28 3 1-4 1-3 8 36 St. Louis 22 4 2-3 3-4 10 31

Upcoming Games

St. Louis will play their next game at home against Boston. The Blues have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .632 after a loss.

Dallas will play their next game on the road against Los Angeles. The Stars have a W/L % of .235 after a win and .522 after a loss.

ST. LOUIS -- Patrik Berglund scored with 1:54 left in the third period to snap a tie and give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.Berglund redirected a shot by Kevin Shattenkirk past goalie Antti Niemi for the final goal.Paul Stastny collected two goals and an assist and Carter Hutton had 25 saves for the Blues, who improved to 12-5-2 in games following a loss this season.John Klingberg's goal with 1:25 left in the second period pulled the Stars into a 3-3 tie.Dallas came into the game with the worst penalty killing percentage on the road in the NHL and St. Louis used that to its advantage to score two of its first three goals.Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 20th goal of the season at 16:43 of the first period, off a pass from Stastny, while the Stars' Cody Eakin was serving a minor hooking penalty.After the Stars had scored a power-play goal by Patrick Eaves to tie the game 35 seconds into the second period, Stastny scored his second goal of the game at 7:51 of the session. He deflected a shot by Alexander Steen for his ninth goal of the season while Klingberg was serving a minor penalty for interference.The Stars have allowed 22 power-play goals in 69 shorthanded situations on the road this season.The Stars pulled goalie Kari Lehtonen after the goal and replaced him with Niemi. Lehtonen allowed the three goals on just 15 shots.Stastny's first goal of the game tied the game at 9:27 of the first period. Hutton earned the second assist on the play, the third assist of his career.The Stars took an early lead just 2:20 into the opening period, on a breakaway by Lauri Korpikoski following a Blues turnover.NOTES: Blues G Jake Allen had the night off, one day after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter. ... RW Nail Yakupov was in the Blues lineup for the first time in seven games, replacing RW Dmitrij Jaskin, who was a healthy scratch. ... Dallas was without LW Jamie Benn, out with an injured foot/ankle. He has 12 goals and 17 assists in 30 career games against the Blues. ... The Stars' three-game trip continues Monday night in Los Angeles against the Kings while the Blues conclude a season-high six-game homestand Tuesday night against Boston. The Blues then play 11 of their next 16 games on the road.