National Basketball Association

Illinois 82, Valparaiso 57

When: 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Officials: # Lewis Garrison, # Lamont Simpson, # Edwin Young

Attendance: 17200



Top Game Performances

Valparaiso Illinois Tevonn Walker 25 Scoring Malcolm Hill 25 Nick Davidson 2 Assists Te'Jon Lucas 6 Tevonn Walker 8 Rebounds Leron Black 12 Tevonn Walker 7 Free Throws Made Malcolm Hill 7 Tevonn Walker 2 Steals Tracy Abrams 2 N/A Blocks Tracy Abrams 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Valparaiso 57 36.8 3-18 12-15 8 24 0 7 12 Illinois 82 48.4 9-21 13-19 18 39 5 7 15

In its first game since head coach John Groce was fired, Illinois broke out to a big lead and rolled to an 82-57 victory over Valparaiso in first-round NIT action on Tuesday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.Second-seeded Illinois (19-14) got 25 points from senior swingman Malcolm Hill in just 27 minutes of action, while sophomore power forward Leron Black added 13 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.Illinois pounded the undersized Crusaders 43-26 on the boards to earn another home game for interim head coach Jamall Walker, Groce's top assistant, who will guide the Illini against the winner of Tuesday's game between third-seeded Utah (20-11) and Boise State (19-11).Seventh-seeded Valparaiso (24-9), the Horizon League regular-season co-champion, couldn't cope with Illinois' size while playing its fourth game without Alec Peters, the conference player of the year who sat out again with a stress fracture in his right foot.Junior guard Tevonn Walker paced the Crusaders with a career-high-tying 25 points as he canned 9 of 14 shots from the field, but the rest of the team hit just 12 of 43 shots (28 percent).Illinois needed just 5:07 to set the tone with its first double-digit lead. Hill, who had his run of 25 straight double-figure scoring efforts snapped when he scored just four points against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, triggered the 16-6 opening run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Black capped it with a dunk.The Illini pushed the margin to 41-24 by the break as Hill (13 points) and Black (11 points) equaled the Crusaders' production.Valparaiso never got closer than 15 points during the second half. When Hill drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 7:42 to play -- his fourth 3-pointer of the night -- to give the Illini a 63-41 lead, it signaled the chance for Walker to substitute liberally.Illinois gave all 14 eligible players a chance to play at least two minutes and Champaign native Clayton Jones, a junior walkon, took advantage with a four-point play in the final minute for his first points of the season.