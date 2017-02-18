National Basketball Association

Illinois 70, Iowa 66

When: 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, February 18, 2017

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Officials: # Donnie Eppley, # John Gaffney, # Kelly Pfeifer

Attendance: 15400



Top Game Performances

Illinois Iowa Malcolm Hill 21 Scoring Peter Jok 16 Michael Finke 5 Assists Peter Jok 4 Malcolm Hill 8 Rebounds Peter Jok 10 Malcolm Hill 3 Free Throws Made Peter Jok 6 Jalen Coleman-Lands 3 Steals Cordell Pemsl 2 Maverick Morgan 2 Blocks Cordell Pemsl 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Illinois 70 47.4 9-25 7-14 15 33 3 6 17 Iowa 66 38.9 7-21 17-22 11 35 2 6 15

Illinois won on the road for just the second time this season, defeating Iowa 70-66 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at Iowa City, Iowa.Malcolm Hill led all scorers with 21 points for the Fighting Illini, including seven in the final 3:31.Iowa certainly had its chance. Jordan Bohannon, an 88-percent free-throw shooter, missed two freebies with 2:14 left and the Hawkeyes down 62-61. Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a 3-point shot on the next possession to put the Illini back up by four points.Peter Jok hit two free throws with 28.4 seconds left for Iowa. Te'Jon Lucas hit 1 of 2 to stretch the lead to 66-63. Nicholas Baer missed a 3-point attempt to tie and Illinois grabbed the rebound. Lucas made 1 of 2 free throws again to make it a two-possession game.Jok missed an open long-range jumper, and Hill grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made one free throw before Jok hit an uncontested 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, but Illinois was able to inbound the ball safely and escape with the win.Illinois (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten) used a 9-0 run at the 15:55 mark in the second half to retake the lead for the first time since early in the first half. From that point on the game was tight, with neither team leading by more than four points until the final seconds.Hill was joined in double figures for Illinois by three players with 12 points each (Lucas, Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke).Iowa (14-13, 6-8) was led by Jok with 16 points, Tyler Cook with 14 and Bohannon with 11.Both teams struggled early. Illinois took an early 12-6 lead but went 6:08 without scoring. The Hawkeyes managed only nine points in that stretch and held only a 15-12 lead. The Illini finished the first half shooting just 39.3 percent. Iowa shot better at 50 percent but committed 11 turnovers and still led only 29-25 at halftime.The Illini were led by Hill with 11 points, but nobody else scored more than four points. Iowa was led by Cook with eight points and Jok with seven.