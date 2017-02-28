National Basketball Association
Texas A&M 60, Missouri 43
When: 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
Officials:
# Karl Hess, # Keith Kimbell, # Kipp Kissinger
Attendance:
9737
By The Sports Xchange
Texas A&M's Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored a game-high 18 points and J.C. Hampton added 13 against cold-shooting Missouri in the Aggies' 60-43 victory on Tuesday night at Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (7-22, 2-15 SEC) shot only 24.6 percent from the field (14 of 57), including 24.1 percent (7 of 29) from 3-point range and 50 percent (8 of 16) from the free-throw line.
Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9) swept the regular-season series from Missouri. The Aggies won 76-73 on Feb. 8 in College Station, Texas.
The lack of scoring was exemplified by the fact that Trocha-Morelos was the only player in double figures (with 14 points at the time) until 6:59 remained in regulation when Hampton made a jumper to reach 10 points.
Missouri did not have a double-digit scorer until Terrence Phillips made a 3-pointer with 1:59 left, giving him 12 points at that time.
The Tigers went without a field goal from when 7:31 remaining (when Phillips made a 3-pointer) until Phillips hit a jumper with 3:01 left. Texas A&M built a 53-37 lead at that point.
Phillips had 13 of his 15 points in the second half while making 5 of 9 shots from the field. His teammates combined for only 10 points on 4-of-21 shooting in the half.
Missouri made only 18.5 percent of its shots from the field and 14.3 percent from 3-point range in the first half as it trailed 28-18 at halftime.
Trocha-Morelos and Admon Gilder nearly outscored the Tigers in the half, combining for 15 points.
The Aggies built their lead to 33-19 with 18:33 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Trocha-Morelos.
A 3-pointer by Jordan Barnett capped a 7-1 Missouri run that cut the lead to 34-26 with 14:41 remaining. The Tigers proceeded to miss three shots on consecutive possessions and the Aggies built their lead to 39-26 after a layup by Tyler Davis with 11:58 remaining.
Davis contributed eight points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.
The Tigers, who have lost five consecutive games, did not draw closer than 10 points afterward.
Top Game Performances
|Texas A&M
|
|Missouri
|
Tonny Trocha-Morelos 18
|Scoring
|
Terrence Phillips 15
|
Chase Carlton 3
|Assists
|
Jordan Geist 4
|
Tyler Davis 11
|Rebounds
|
Frankie Hughes 6
|
Tonny Trocha-Morelos 3
|Free Throws Made
|
Terrence Phillips 2
|
Admon Gilder 3
|Steals
|
Frankie Hughes 2
|
Tonny Trocha-Morelos 3
|Blocks
|
Kevin Puryear 2
Team Stats Summary
|Team
|Points
|FG%
|3PM-3PA
|FTM-FTA
|Assists
|Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|Turnovers
|Texas A&M
|60
|47.9
|8-21
|6-12
|13
|37
|5
|7
|16
|Missouri
|43
|24.6
|7-29
|8-16
|8
|27
|3
|8
|9