Texas A&M 60, Missouri 43

When: 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Officials: # Karl Hess, # Keith Kimbell, # Kipp Kissinger

Attendance: 9737



Top Game Performances

Texas A&M Missouri Tonny Trocha-Morelos 18 Scoring Terrence Phillips 15 Chase Carlton 3 Assists Jordan Geist 4 Tyler Davis 11 Rebounds Frankie Hughes 6 Tonny Trocha-Morelos 3 Free Throws Made Terrence Phillips 2 Admon Gilder 3 Steals Frankie Hughes 2 Tonny Trocha-Morelos 3 Blocks Kevin Puryear 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Texas A&M 60 47.9 8-21 6-12 13 37 5 7 16 Missouri 43 24.6 7-29 8-16 8 27 3 8 9

Texas A&M's Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored a game-high 18 points and J.C. Hampton added 13 against cold-shooting Missouri in the Aggies' 60-43 victory on Tuesday night at Columbia, Mo.The Tigers (7-22, 2-15 SEC) shot only 24.6 percent from the field (14 of 57), including 24.1 percent (7 of 29) from 3-point range and 50 percent (8 of 16) from the free-throw line.Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9) swept the regular-season series from Missouri. The Aggies won 76-73 on Feb. 8 in College Station, Texas.The lack of scoring was exemplified by the fact that Trocha-Morelos was the only player in double figures (with 14 points at the time) until 6:59 remained in regulation when Hampton made a jumper to reach 10 points.Missouri did not have a double-digit scorer until Terrence Phillips made a 3-pointer with 1:59 left, giving him 12 points at that time.The Tigers went without a field goal from when 7:31 remaining (when Phillips made a 3-pointer) until Phillips hit a jumper with 3:01 left. Texas A&M built a 53-37 lead at that point.Phillips had 13 of his 15 points in the second half while making 5 of 9 shots from the field. His teammates combined for only 10 points on 4-of-21 shooting in the half.Missouri made only 18.5 percent of its shots from the field and 14.3 percent from 3-point range in the first half as it trailed 28-18 at halftime.Trocha-Morelos and Admon Gilder nearly outscored the Tigers in the half, combining for 15 points.The Aggies built their lead to 33-19 with 18:33 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Trocha-Morelos.A 3-pointer by Jordan Barnett capped a 7-1 Missouri run that cut the lead to 34-26 with 14:41 remaining. The Tigers proceeded to miss three shots on consecutive possessions and the Aggies built their lead to 39-26 after a layup by Tyler Davis with 11:58 remaining.Davis contributed eight points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.The Tigers, who have lost five consecutive games, did not draw closer than 10 points afterward.