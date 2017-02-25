National Basketball Association

Mississippi 80, Missouri 77

When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, February 25, 2017

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi

Officials: # Todd Austin, # Pat Evans, # Rob Rorke

Attendance: 7693



Top Game Performances

Missouri Mississippi Frankie Hughes 22 Scoring Deandre Burnett 28 Terrence Phillips 8 Assists Deandre Burnett 5 Reed Nikko 9 Rebounds Marcanvis Hymon 8 Frankie Hughes 5 Free Throws Made Deandre Burnett 13 Frankie Hughes 2 Steals Deandre Burnett 2 Reed Nikko 2 Blocks Marcanvis Hymon 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Missouri 77 45.2 10-30 11-14 17 25 2 6 12 Mississippi 80 42.9 11-21 27-29 10 32 3 5 17

Junior guard Deandre Burnett scored 28 points, leading Mississippi to a hard-fought 80-77 win over Missouri on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.Ole Miss senior forward Sebastian Saiz hit two big 3-pointers in the second half, and freshman guard Breein Tyree made some key shots down the stretch to help the Rebels (18-11, 9-7 SEC) survive Missouri's upset bid. Tyree finished with 15 points and Saiz added 10, all coming in the second half.The loss was Missouri's 34th straight on the road. The Tigers have lost 30 straight SEC road games with their last true road win coming at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014.Freshman guard Frankie Hughes scored 22 points, including a flurry of jumpers in the second half that kept Missouri (7-21, 2-14 SEC) within striking distance heading into the final five minutes. A coast-to-coast layup by sophomore guard Jordan Geist cut the deficit to 65-64 at the five-minute mark.Missouri took its first lead since 4-2 after a pair of free throws from Cullen VanLeer with three minutes to play.Burnett hit two free throws that put Ole Miss ahead 80-77 with 17 seconds to play. Missouri got two good looks at potential tying 3-pointers on its next possession but Terrence Phillips and Hughes each misfired.Mississippi led for the majority of the first half, but could not separate itself from the Tigers. Missouri had a 7-0 spurt near the end of the half and went into the locker room down only three at 29-26.Ole Miss has won two in a row and five of six overall. The Rebels travels to Alabama on Wednesday.The Tigers, who have lost four in a row, return home to host Texas A&M on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at Auburn on March 4.