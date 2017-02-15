National Basketball Association

Alabama 57, Missouri 54

When: 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Officials: # Tony Greene, # Joe Lindsay, # Ray Natili

Attendance: 9526



Top Game Performances

Alabama Missouri Dazon Ingram 18 Scoring K.J. Walton 12 Braxton Key 3 Assists K.J. Walton 3 Bola Olaniyan 14 Rebounds Jordan Barnett 12 Dazon Ingram 5 Free Throws Made K.J. Walton 5 Bola Olaniyan 2 Steals Cullen VanLeer 2 Jimmie Taylor 1 Blocks Reed Nikko 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Alabama 57 35.8 5-20 14-21 7 37 1 5 11 Missouri 54 34.0 4-19 16-23 6 31 3 7 9

Freshman guard Dazon Ingram scored 18 points and helped Alabama shake off a sluggish start and rally past Missouri for a 57-54 victory Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Ingram hit a pair of free throws that put Alabama up 57-54 with 3.2 seconds to play. Missouri's Terrence Phillips missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.Freshman forward Braxton Key, junior guard Riley Norris and senior forward Jimmie Taylor each finished with nine points for the Crimson Tide (15-10, 8-5 SEC), who bounced back from a loss to No. 13 Kentucky.Sophomore guard K.J. Walton scored 12 points, and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear finished with 11 points to lead the Tigers (7-18, 2-11 SEC).Late in the second half, Ingram hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that gave Alabama its first lead since early in the first half. Ingram followed with another 3-pointer, capping a 14-1 run and putting the Crimson Tide up 53-47 with 3:35 to play.Walton converted a three-point play to cut the Alabama lead to 55-54 with 1:33 to play, but the Tigers couldn't complete the comeback.Alabama went more than six minutes without a basket in the first half and made only four of their first 23 field-goal attempts. Missouri led 18-8 after a layup by Jordan Geist with 6:43 left in the half. Alabama cut into the deficit with Key and Riley Norris hitting baskets before intermission. Missouri led 23-18 at halftime.Geist hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out that put the Tigers up 45-37 with 7:52 remaining.The Tigers travel to Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama returns home to face last-place LSU on Saturday.