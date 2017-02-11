National Basketball Association

Missouri 72, Vanderbilt 52

When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, February 11, 2017

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Officials: # Nate Green, # Tony Henderson, # Kipp Kissinger

Attendance: 10279



Top Game Performances

Vanderbilt Missouri Luke Kornet 11 Scoring Jordan Barnett 23 Nolan Cressler 2 Assists Cullen VanLeer 4 Clevon Brown 6 Rebounds Jordan Barnett 9 Matthew Fisher-Davis 5 Free Throws Made Jordan Barnett 6 Jeff Roberson 2 Steals Terrence Phillips 2 Clevon Brown 2 Blocks Jordan Barnett 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Vanderbilt 52 33.3 6-28 12-15 7 23 5 4 14 Missouri 72 41.1 9-19 17-22 12 42 3 5 14

Vanderbilt entered the weekend with hopes of moving closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble, but Missouri delivered a devastating blow to the Commodores' chances with a 72-52 win in SEC play at Columbia, Mo. on Saturday.Missouri forward Jordan Barnett fueled the Tigers' late surge, as he scored 12 of his 23 points in the second half, while also going 5-of-8 from the 3-point line.Barnett's 3-point shot with 8:27 remaining gave the Tigers an eight-point lead, and Missouri (7-17, 2-10) never looked back after pushing the lead to double digits on a Terrence Phillips layup with 5:20 left.Kevin Puryear added 13 points, Phillips scored 12 and Russell Woods had 10 for the Tigers.Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet was the only Commodore to hit double digits in scoring, as the 7-foot-1 senior chipped in 11 points but missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.The Commodores (12-13, 5-7) were unable to make a field goal in the final 12:13, which allowed Barnett and the Tigers to extend their lead down the stretch.Missouri entered the game last in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (28.7 percent), but went 9-of-19 (47.0 percent) on the day.Despite entering the day ranked at the top of the SEC 3-point shooting (39.1 percent), the Commodores only managed to go 6-of-28 (21.4 percent).Missouri benefited from a strong rebounding effort, with the Tigers racking up 16 offensive rebounds and 21 second chance points.The victory was Missouri coach Kim Anderson's 300th career win.