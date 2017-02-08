National Basketball Association

Texas A&M 76, Missouri 73

When: 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

Officials: # Lee Cassell, # Jeff Heater, # Doug Shows

Attendance: 8632



Top Game Performances

Missouri Texas A&M Jordan Barnett 23 Scoring Admon Gilder 22 Terrence Phillips 7 Assists DJ Hogg 6 K.J. Walton 8 Rebounds Robert Williams 16 Terrence Phillips 2 Free Throws Made Tyler Davis 4 Jordan Barnett 2 Steals Admon Gilder 3 Jordan Barnett 2 Blocks Tonny Trocha-Morelos 3

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Missouri 73 46.8 8-22 7-10 20 27 3 8 9 Texas A&M 76 49.2 9-23 9-14 22 33 8 5 14

Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Robert Williams added 18 points and 16 rebounds as Texas A&M fought off a late surge from Missouri to post a 76-73 win on Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.The Aggies led just 69-67 with 3:39 to play but found some breathing room on a 3-pointer by D.J. Hogg and a dunk by Williams to expand their advantage to 74-67. A layup by Gilder with 37 seconds remaining finished off Missouri, which went the final 3:39 with just two field goals.Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 16 points for the Aggies (13-10, 5-6 SEC) while Tyler Davis scored 10 points.Missouri (6-17, 1-10) was led by Jordan Barnett's 23 points. K.J. Walton added 12 points for the Tigers, who have won once since Dec. 10 and fell into a last-place tie with LSU in the SEC standings.Texas A&M earned a 38-32 advantage at halftime behind Trocha-Morelos' 14 points (on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor), 11 points from Gilder and 12 rebounds from Williams. The Aggies led by as much as 10 points in the first half while outshooting Missouri 45.5 percent to 41.4 percent and taking 24 rebounds to just 13 for the Tigers.Missouri, which was paced in the half by Barnett's 11 points off the bench, stayed close due mainly to the Texas A&M's seven turnovers that the Tigers turned into 15 points and a 15-0 edge in bench scoring.The Aggies pushed their lead to 54-43 at the 14:05 mark of the second half but Missouri responded with a 10-3 run -- capped by Barnett's tip in with 10:15 to play -- to cut the lead to 57-53. The Tigers got to within 60-59 on Jordan Geist's three-point play 2 1/2 minutes later, setting the table for a furious finish.