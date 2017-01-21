National Basketball Association

Mississippi 75, Missouri 71

When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 21, 2017

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Officials: # Tony Henderson, # Terry Moore, # Rusty Phillips

Attendance: 10378



Top Game Performances

Mississippi Missouri Sebastian Saiz 19 Scoring Kevin Puryear 26 Terence Davis 4 Assists Terrence Phillips 10 Terence Davis 11 Rebounds Russell Woods 11 Sebastian Saiz 6 Free Throws Made Russell Woods 3 Deandre Burnett 1 Steals Terrence Phillips 2 Justas Furmanavicius 2 Blocks N/A

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Mississippi 75 42.9 10-24 17-23 11 34 2 4 12 Missouri 71 44.3 11-25 6-17 15 37 0 2 14

Mississippi went on an 11-1 run late in the second half and had to hang on to the very end to beat Missouri 75-71 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.Missouri's Cullen VanLeer connected on a 3-pointer and was fouled to make the score 73-71 with just under 7 seconds left. He missed the free throw and Justas Furmanavicius made two free throws to seal the game for the Rebels.Sebastian Saiz and Deandre Burnett sparked the late run after Missouri took a 57-56 lead. Saiz made a layup, Burnett connected from beyond the arc and Cullen Neal made a pair of free throws and a 3-point jumper as the Rebels (12-7, 3-4) earned a much-needed road win.Saiz, the only player in the Southeastern Conference averaging a double-double, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Terance Davis also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.Ole Miss was playing without Rasheed Brooks (7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds per game), who collapsed on the sideline during Tuesday's game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss. He had to be removed from the court on a stretcher and was hospitalized.The worst 3-point shooting team in America, Missouri (5-13, 0-6) used the long ball to stay close. Out of 351 teams, the Tigers were ranked 351st heading into Saturday's game.Kevin Puryear was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and his last 3 made the score 72-68 with 45.8 seconds left. The Tigers had three chances on their next possession to close the gap but missed three 3-point attempts.For the game, Missouri made 11 of 25 from beyond the arc.Puryear led Missouri with 26 points and eight rebounds. Russell Woods added 13 and Jordan Barnett had 11 points for the Tigers.The loss was the 10th straight for the Tigers dating to Dec. 6, when the Tigers beat Miami, Ohio.Puryear, Missouri's leading scorer at 10.9 points per game, was coming off a four-point game against Alabama was averaging only 5.0 points in his past four games.The Rebels hit 7 of 9 from the field to open a 20-8 lead. They would maintain that lead until VanLeer gave the Tigers a 57-56 lead in the second half. VanLeer, who had scored a total of six points in his last six games, finished with nine points, all from beyond the arc.