Alabama 68, Missouri 56

When: 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Officials: # Tony Greene, # Karl Hess, # Terry Oglesby

Attendance: 10347



Top Game Performances

Missouri Alabama Terrence Phillips 16 Scoring Avery Johnson Jr. 13 Terrence Phillips 7 Assists Dazon Ingram 3 Kevin Puryear 6 Rebounds Jimmie Taylor 9 Russell Woods 7 Free Throws Made Avery Johnson Jr. 4 Terrence Phillips 4 Steals Corban Collins 3 Jordan Barnett 1 Blocks Donta Hall 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Missouri 56 40.5 7-14 15-23 10 27 2 8 19 Alabama 68 43.4 9-27 13-28 9 37 2 7 12

Junior guard Riley Norris paced a balanced attack with 13 points and Alabama continued its midseason surge with a 68-56 win over struggling Missouri on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.Sophomore guard Avery Johnson Jr., the son of Crimson Tide coach Avery Johnson, and freshman guard Dazon Ingram provided sparks off the bench, finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Freshman forward Braxton Key added 11 points for the Crimson Tide (11-6, 4-1 SEC), who have won six of seven.Sophomore forward Terrence Phillips came off the bench to lead Missouri with 16 points. Senior forward Russell Woods added 13 points for the Tigers (5-12, 0-5 SEC), who dropped their ninth straight game and remained winless in the SEC.After a low-scoring, defensive-minded first half, Alabama came out of halftime hot. The Tide knocked down three quick 3-pointers, including two from Ingram.The Tigers stayed within striking distance and were down 51-41 after a three-point play by Woods with nine minutes left in the game. But Alabama answered with a 3-pointer from junior guard Ar'Mond Davis and maintained a double-digit lead down the stretch.Alabama never trailed and jumped out to a 13-5 lead on a dunk by senior forward Jimmie Taylor. The Tide took a 26-19 lead at halftime.Alabama won despite going 13 of 28 from the foul line. Missouri hurt itself with 19 turnovers.The Tigers, who entered the game last in the SEC in 3-point shooting, connected on 7 of 14 3-point attempts.The Crimson Tide travels to Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers return home to host Ole Miss on Saturday.