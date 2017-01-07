National Basketball Association

Georgia 71, Missouri 66

When: 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 7, 2017

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Officials: # Jason Baker, # Karl Hess, # Chuck Jones

Attendance: 8635



Top Game Performances

Missouri Georgia Terrence Phillips 20 Scoring Yante Maten 17 Jordan Barnett 3 Assists J.J. Frazier 4 Jordan Barnett 9 Rebounds Derek Ogbeide 11 K.J. Walton 7 Free Throws Made Yante Maten 9 Terrence Phillips 2 Steals J.J. Frazier 5 Jordan Barnett 1 Blocks Derek Ogbeide 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Missouri 66 34.7 6-36 10-16 11 33 2 10 13 Georgia 71 45.7 2-13 27-40 11 41 4 7 20

Senior guard J.J. Frazier scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and recorded five steals to help Georgia rally to a 71-66 victory over Missouri on Saturday in SEC play at Athens, Ga.Junior forward Yante Maten contributed 17 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs won despite committing 20 turnovers. Junior forward Pape Diatta scored 12 points, junior guard Juwan Parker added 11 and sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide grabbed 11 rebounds for Georgia (10-5, 2-1).Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers for the Tigers, who lost their 27th consecutive road game. Junior forward Jordan Barnett contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and sophomore guard K.J. Walton tallied 13 points for Missouri (5-9, 0-2), which has lost six straight overall.The Tigers held a one-point lead with under seven minutes remaining before Georgia scored 12 consecutive points to put the game away. Frazier scored back-to-back baskets and Diatta connected on a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 65-54 advantage with 4:13 left.Missouri pulled within to four in the final seconds before succumbing and suffering its 23rd consecutive conference road loss. The Tigers shot 34.7 percent from the field, including 6-of-36 from 3-point range.Georgia shot 56 percent from the field in the second half while scoring 51 points.The Bulldogs trailed by six points at halftime before opening the second half with a 19-6 surge to take a 39-32 advantage with 13:50 remaining.Georgia led by six points 4 1/2 minutes later before the Tigers rattled off seven consecutive points to take a 52-51 lead with 7:21 left. Barnett's basket gave Missouri a 54-53 with 6:57 remaining before the Bulldogs erupted.Missouri led 26-20 at halftime in a first half that had more excitement once it ended than during the 20 minutes of play.Maten collected a rebound at the end of the half and Missouri sophomore guard Jordan Geist tried to tug the ball away. Both benches had cleared to go the locker rooms and a Georgia player bumped into Geist and a dust-up between the teams ensued.Missouri assistant coach Steve Shields and Georgia director of basketball operations Kent Davison had to be separated during the tussle. Both men were given technical fouls at the start of the second half.The Tigers led by as many as eight points in the first half while forcing 12 turnovers. Missouri had a 14-0 edge in points off turnovers in the half.