Lipscomb 81, Missouri 76

When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 29, 2016

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Officials: # Tim Gattis, # John Hampton, # Olandis Poole

Attendance: 10121



Top Game Performances

Lipscomb Missouri Nathan Moran 22 Scoring Jordan Geist 18 George Brammeier 3 Assists Terrence Phillips 4 Eli Pepper 7 Rebounds Jordan Barnett 13 Nathan Moran 7 Free Throws Made Jordan Geist 8 Nathan Moran 3 Steals Terrence Phillips 1 Kenny Cooper 1 Blocks Reed Nikko 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Lipscomb 81 45.5 10-26 21-31 15 31 3 6 10 Missouri 76 37.3 4-20 28-41 9 44 5 3 14

Nathan Moran scored 22 points to help visiting Lipscomb beat Missouri 81-76 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Garrison Mathews had 16 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (7-9). Rob Marberry and Josh Williams added 14 points apiece.Jordan Geist scored 18 points for the Tigers (5-7). Jordan Barnett posted 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Puryear had 14 points and six rebounds. Russell Woods added 10 points and eight rebounds.Missouri overcame a nine-point deficit to go up by five late in the second half. The game was tied with just over four minutes remaining, but big baskets by Eli Pepper and Marberry helped Lipscomb prevail.The teams exchanged leads early in the opening period before Moran made a 3-pointer to put Lipscomb up 16-13. The Bisons later took a 23-19 lead on a layup by Kenny Cooper, but the Tigers tied the game on two free throws by Geist.Mathews answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 that put Lipscomb up 33-25. The Bisons extended the lead to nine on a couple occasions following 3-pointers by Moran, but Geist's late 3-pointer helped the Tigers cut the deficit to five at the break.Lipscomb went up by eight early in the second half and later stretched the lead to nine. Missouri battled back to get within three on a jumper by Puryear. The Tigers cut the deficit to one on a basket by Barnett and took a 61-60 lead when K.J. Walton scored with 8:05 remaining.The Tigers went up by five before the Bisons came back to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Josh Williams. Lipscomb reclaimed the lead on a dunk by Pepper and held on for the win after Marberry, Moran and Williams combined to make all eight of their free throws in the final minute.