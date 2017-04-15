Top Game Performances

Starting Pitchers St. Louis NY Yankees Carlos Martinez Player CC Sabathia Loss W/L Win 5.1 IP 7.1 11 Strikeouts 6 4 Hits 3 3.38 ERA 1.23 Hitting St. Louis NY Yankees Matt Adams Player Jacoby Ellsbury 1 Hits 2 0 RBI 0 0 HR 0 1 TB 2 1.000 Avg .500

Team Stats Summary

Team Hits HR TB Avg LOB K RBI BB SB Errors St. Louis 5 2 11 .156 10 10 2 2 0 2 NY Yankees 5 0 6 .161 24 17 2 8 2 0

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia took a shutout into the eighth inning and the New York Yankees did enough against erratic Carlos Martinez to hold on for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.Wearing the No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier 70 years ago, Sabathia (2-0) pitched quickly and efficiently. He allowed only five base runners and gave the Yankees distance on a day when closer Aroldis Chapman was unavailable.The left-hander allowed his run on a one-out home run to Jedd Gyorko in the eighth and gave up three hits. He made few mistakes and the 97-pitch outing earned him a standing ovation from fans.Adam Warren recorded the final two outs of the eighth and Tyler Clippard notched his first save after allowing a home run to Stephen Piscotty with one out in the ninth. He also put two runners on base with two out, but finished it by striking out Randal Grichuk.Sabathia's performance was quite the contrast from the bizarre line Martinez (0-2) produced in allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.Martinez struck out 11, but also issued a career-high eight walks, including six in the first two innings.Despite Martinez's issues with the strike zone, the Yankees held only a 1-0 lead through five innings before scoring twice in sixth.New York took a 1-0 lead in the first when Brett Gardner scored on a wild pitch after he advanced to third on a passed ball. The Yankees added two more by capitalizing on spotty defense.Ronald Torreyes started the sixth with a double that fell in short left field between Grichuk and shortstop Aldemys Diaz. After a replay review confirmed his left hand stayed on second base while sliding on his back, Torreyes took third on a groundout by Gardner.It appeared Torreyes was going to be out at the plate when he ran on a chopper to the mound by Aaron Hicks. Instead, Martinez's barehanded throw to catcher Yadier Molina sailed high and wide and to the backstop.Hicks took second on the play and scored on a base hit by Chris Carter, who struck out three times against Martinez.NOTES: The Cardinals and Yankees are the only teams to retire No. 42 for their own players. The Yankees retired RHP Mariano Rivera's number on Sept. 2013 and St. Louis retired RHP Bruce Sutter's number on Sept. 2006. ... DH Matt Holliday (lower back tightness) missed his first game after being a late scratch from New York's original lineup. ... Holliday was replaced by 1B/DH Chris Carter, who struck out four times in five at-bats. ... St. Louis C Yadier Molina is hitless in his last 11 at-bats. Molina also was so upset at himself for allowing a wild pitch in the eighth inning that he slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.